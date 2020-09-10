Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Penajam Paser Utara Regency, East Kalimantan Province (10:55 Sep 8 2020)

Floods in Kab. Penajam Paser Utara, Prov. East Kalimantan

Chronology:

  • Due to moderate rain that occurred since September 6, 2020

  • Floods began to occur on Monday, September 7, 2020, Pkl. 12.00 WIB

  • Flood sent from the upstream area of ​​the Sesulu River

  • Tide

Location:
Kec. Waru
Ex. Waru
Ds. Previously

Fatalities :

  • There are victims who took refuge in a relative / neighbor's house (data collection)

  • 4 People Fleeing at Sesulu Village Office

  • 46 households affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • ± 46 housing units affected

  • ± 20 Ha of visible rice fields

  • TMA 20-60 cm

Effort :

  • TRC BPBD Kab. Penajam Paser Utara conducted rapid assessments, coordinated with related agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation of victims

State of the art:

  • Currently Pkl. 20.00 WIB sunny weather

  • Floods still persist

  • TMA 15-20 cm in the community house

Source:
Mrs. Lala Head of Logistics BPBD Kab. North Paser Sharpener

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan

Casualties

Affected Families: 46
Affected Persons: 180
Displaced Persons: 4

Damages

Damaged houses: 46
Loss of livelihood sources: 20 ha of rice fields

