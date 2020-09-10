Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Penajam Paser Utara Regency, East Kalimantan Province (10:55 Sep 8 2020)
Description
Floods in Kab. Penajam Paser Utara, Prov. East Kalimantan
Chronology:
Due to moderate rain that occurred since September 6, 2020
Floods began to occur on Monday, September 7, 2020, Pkl. 12.00 WIB
Flood sent from the upstream area of the Sesulu River
Tide
Location:
Kec. Waru
Ex. Waru
Ds. Previously
Fatalities :
There are victims who took refuge in a relative / neighbor's house (data collection)
4 People Fleeing at Sesulu Village Office
46 households affected
Material Disadvantages:
± 46 housing units affected
± 20 Ha of visible rice fields
TMA 20-60 cm
Effort :
- TRC BPBD Kab. Penajam Paser Utara conducted rapid assessments, coordinated with related agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation of victims
State of the art:
Currently Pkl. 20.00 WIB sunny weather
Floods still persist
TMA 15-20 cm in the community house
Source:
Mrs. Lala Head of Logistics BPBD Kab. North Paser Sharpener
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan
Casualties
Affected Families: 46
Affected Persons: 180
Displaced Persons: 4
Damages
Damaged houses: 46
Loss of livelihood sources: 20 ha of rice fields