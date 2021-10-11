Indonesia, Flooding in Penajam Paser Utara Regency, East Kalimantan (7 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Penajam Paser Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. North Paser Sharpening, Prov. East Kalimantan

Update : Saturday, 09 October 2021, Pkl. 23.45 WIB

Chronology :

• On Thursday, October 07, 2021, there was an increase in the TMA in the border area of ​​Sumber Sari Village (Kab. PPU) and Sebakung 5 (Kab. Paser) and widened to the rice fields in Gunung Mulia Village (Kab. PPU) due to overflowing water and shipments. water from Longkali District (Paser District).

Location :

• Kec. Babulu

• Ds. Sumber Sari

• Ds. Gunung Mulia

Impacts:

• 81 families / 272 people

• 11 families / 43 people displaced

Material Losses:

• ± 54 housing units affected

• ± 800 Ha of rice fields

• 1 bridge

• Flood depth ± 20 - 90 cm

Effort :

• Coordinate with the Babulu Camat, Kades and residents regarding the anticipation of the possibility of an increase in water discharge reaching residents' homes or residential areas

• The BPBD team together with the Camat and Kades gave an appeal to the community to continue to be alert and careful in case of an increase in water flow and to prepare evacuation equipment and equipment if at any time needed by residents in the two villages.

• Distribution of logistics for affected victims

• Social service establishes a soup kitchen

Up-to-date Condition:

• TMA (Water Level) tends to continue to increase

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Penajem Paser Utara

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

