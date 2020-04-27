Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding Penajam Paser Utara Regency (23:07 Apr 26 2020)
Description
On 26 April 2020, 07:59 GMT+8, flooding was reported in Penajam Paser Utara Regency, East Kalimantan Province. High-intensity rainfall, high tidal waves and the collapse of the provincial water tunnel caused the flooding.
With a height range at 10-36 cm, the flooding affected 44 families with a total of 112 affected people in three villages.
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Penajam Paser Utara Regency
Casualties
Affected Families: 44
Affected Persons: 112
Damages
Damaged houses: 44