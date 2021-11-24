Indonesia, Flooding in Pemalang Regency (Central Java) (23 Nov 2021)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 23 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000993-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 23 Nov 2021 18:09:32

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pemalang

DESCRIPTION

Early Warning:

• Valid on November 22, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to November 23, 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for heavy rains for the impact of Floods/ Flashes to occur in the Prov. Central Java with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. Central Java forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology :

• Triggered by heavy rainfall resulting in the overflow of the Rambut River on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Pkl. 04.00 WIB

Location :

district. Malang

• Ds. Tambakrejo

• Ds. Banjarmulya

• Ds. Lawangrejo

Fatalities :

• ± 450 HHs affected

Material Losses:

• ± 450 housing units affected

• TDC 30 - 100 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Pemalang is already at the location to evacuate and assess quickly

• BPBD Kab. Pemalang coordinates with the TNI, POLRI, OPD and local volunteers

• Dropping ready-to-eat food and masks

• A public kitchen will be established this afternoon at the main post of Tambakrejo Village

Elements involved:

• BPBD, PMI, TNI, POLRI, Social Service, PUPR Service and Baznas

Source :

• Mr. Suyanto, Head of Darlog BPBD Kab. Malang

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Malang