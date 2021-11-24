Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Pemalang Regency (Central Java) (23 Nov 2021)
Jawa Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 23 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000993-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Tue, 23 Nov 2021 18:09:32
AFFECTED AREA/S
Pemalang
DESCRIPTION
Early Warning:
• Valid on November 22, 2021 at 07.00 WIB to November 23, 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for heavy rains for the impact of Floods/ Flashes to occur in the Prov. Central Java with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. Central Java forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological disasters.
Chronology :
• Triggered by heavy rainfall resulting in the overflow of the Rambut River on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Pkl. 04.00 WIB
Location :
district. Malang
• Ds. Tambakrejo
• Ds. Banjarmulya
• Ds. Lawangrejo
Fatalities :
• ± 450 HHs affected
Material Losses:
• ± 450 housing units affected
• TDC 30 - 100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Pemalang is already at the location to evacuate and assess quickly
• BPBD Kab. Pemalang coordinates with the TNI, POLRI, OPD and local volunteers
• Dropping ready-to-eat food and masks
• A public kitchen will be established this afternoon at the main post of Tambakrejo Village
Elements involved:
• BPBD, PMI, TNI, POLRI, Social Service, PUPR Service and Baznas
Source :
• Mr. Suyanto, Head of Darlog BPBD Kab. Malang
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Malang