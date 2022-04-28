Indonesia, Flooding in Pekanbaru and Kampar (Riau) (25 Apr 2022)

Riau, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 25 Apr 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000494-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 25 Apr 2022 16:04:30

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kampar, Pekanbaru

DESCRIPTION

Heavy rain that occurred on Monday (25/4) caused the water of the Sibam River, which is located on the border of Pekanbaru and Kampar, to overflow, causing flooding at 04.30 WIB in the Kampar Regency area and at 10.16 WIB in Pekanbaru City, Riau Province.

A total of 220 houses in the Kampar Regency area were flooded with a water level of 30 to 70 centimeters, while in Pekanbaru City, 305 houses were submerged with a TMA of 25 to 50 centimeters.

The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Kampar Regency and Pekanbaru City conducted an inspection of the flood location and coordinated with the Riau Province BPBD. There was no damage to public facilities and casualties as a result of this incident.

The BPBD of Kampar Regency deployed one rescue car and one polyethylene boat to inspect the affected area. In the area of ​​Pekanbaru City, it was reported that the flood had gradually receded so that no residents evacuated.

The flood had an impact on Karya Indah Village in Tapung District, Kampar Regency. There are four sub-districts affected by flooding in Pekanbaru City, including Suka Mulia Village in Sail District, Rejosari Village in Tenayan District, and Bandar Raya and Labuh Baru Barat Villages in Payung Sekaki District.

The local BPBD reported the latest conditions, Tuesday (26/4), in two areas that the flooding was gradually receding and residents were cleaning houses affected by the flood. BPBD Kampar Regency also recommends naturalization of rivers and construction of embankments on the banks of the Sibam River which is directly adjacent to residential areas so that in the future the potential for flood hazards can be minimized.

Based on the three-day weather forecast issued by the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) per April 26 to 28, 2022, Kampar Regency is aware of the potential for rain with moderate to heavy intensity which can be accompanied by lightning and strong winds on April 26 and 28. The city of Pekanbaru is dominated by light rainy weather and it is estimated that it will rain on the evening of April 28, 2022, accompanied by lightning.

The inaRISK study shows that Kampar Regency and Pekanbaru City have a moderate to high potential flood hazard, which affects 21 sub-districts in Kampar Regency and 12 sub-districts in Pekanbaru City.

Seeing the potential dangers and forecasts for flood-affected areas, the BNPB appealed to the local government and the public to remain alert to potential aftershocks by clearing materials that obstruct river flow, constructing temporary barriers or embankments to prevent river water from inundating people's homes and preparing emergency plans. and temporary evacuation sites for residents who live in settlements quite close to the watershed area.