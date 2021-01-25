Indonesia, Flooding in Pekalongan Regency, Central Java (19:00 Jan 18 2021)

Description

Update: Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 17:15 WIB

Chronological:

• Due to high-intensity rain that has occurred since Monday, 18 January 2021, Pkl. 19:00 WIB

Location:

•Sub-District: Tirto Village: Mulyorejo, Jeruksari, Samborejo, Karang Jompo, Pacar.

•Sub-District: Sragi Urban village: Sragi Village: Gebang Kerep

•Sub-District: Siwalan Village: Sipait, Tengeng Wetan, Mejasem, Depok

•Sub-District: Kedungwuni Urban village: Kedungwuni Barat

Casualties: ± 2,624 families / 6,689 people affected

The details are as follows:

•Tirto Sub-District: 1,253 families / 3,571 people affected

•Sragi Sub-District: 159 families / 397 people affected

•Siwalan Sub-District: 1,207 families / 2,703 people affected

•Kedungwuni Sub-District: 5 families / 18 people affected

Material losses: ± 2,078 housing units are submerged

The details are as follows:

•Tirto Sub-District: 936 housing units submerged

•Sragi Sub-District: 159 housing units submerged

•Siwalan Sub-District: 978 housing units submerged

•Kedungwuni Sub-District: 5 housing units submerged

• 1 Al-Quran Education Centre building unit affected

• 2 primary school building units affected

• 3 units of village hall affected

• 1 unit of prayer room affected

• 1 early childhood education building unit affected

• water surface height: 5 - 80 cms

Action undertaken:

• BPBD Pekalongan District coordinates with agencies related to handling and handling data collection.

Urgent needs:

• Logistics

Advanced Condition:

• Floods receded

Source: Mr. Budi, Kalaksa BPBD Pekalongan District

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Update: Thursday, January 21, 2021 Pkl. 17:15 WIB

Chronology:

• Due to high-intensity rain that has occurred since Monday, 18 January 2021, Pkl. 19:00 WIB

Location:

• Kec. Tirto

Ds. Mulyorejo

Ds. Jeruksari

Ds. Samborejo

Ds. Karang Jompo

Ds. Pacar

• Kec. Sragi

Kel. Sragi

Ds. Gebang Kerep

• Kec. Siwalan

Ds. Sipait

Ds. Tengeng Wetan

Ds. Mejasem

Ds. Depok

• Kec. Kedungwuni

Kel. Kedungwuni Bara

Casualties: ± 2,624 families / 6,689 people affected

The details are as follows:

• Kec. Tirto: 1,253 families / 3,571 people affected

• Kec. Sragi: 159 families / 397 people affected

• Kec. Siwalan: 1,207 families / 2,703 people affected

• Kec. Kedungwuni: 5 families / 18 people affected

Material losses:

± 2,078 housing units are submerged

The details are as follows:

• Kec. Tirto: 936 housing units submerged

• Kec. Sragi: 159 housing units submerged

• Kec. Siwalan: 978 housing units submerged

• Kec. Kedungwuni: 5 housing units submerged

• 1 TPQ unit affected

• 2 SD units affected

• 3 units of village hall affected

• 1 unit of prayer room affected

• 1 PAUD unit affected

• TMA 5 - 80 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Pekalongan coordinates with related agencies in order to handle and data collection

Urgent needs :

• Logistics

Advanced Condition:

• Floods has receded

Source: Mr. Budi, Kalaksa BPBD Kab. Pekalongan

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free) Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Pekalongan Regency, Central Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 2624

Affected Persons: 6689

Damages

Damaged houses: 2078Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 4Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 mosque, 3 village hall