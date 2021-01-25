Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Pekalongan Regency, Central Java (19:00 Jan 18 2021)
Description
Update: Thursday, January 21, 2021 Pkl. 17:15 WIB
Chronology:
• Due to high-intensity rain that has occurred since Monday, 18 January 2021, Pkl. 19:00 WIB
Location:
• Kec. Tirto
Ds. Mulyorejo
Ds. Jeruksari
Ds. Samborejo
Ds. Karang Jompo
Ds. Pacar
• Kec. Sragi
Kel. Sragi
Ds. Gebang Kerep
• Kec. Siwalan
Ds. Sipait
Ds. Tengeng Wetan
Ds. Mejasem
Ds. Depok
• Kec. Kedungwuni
- Kel. Kedungwuni Bara
Casualties: ± 2,624 families / 6,689 people affected
The details are as follows:
• Kec. Tirto: 1,253 families / 3,571 people affected
• Kec. Sragi: 159 families / 397 people affected
• Kec. Siwalan: 1,207 families / 2,703 people affected
• Kec. Kedungwuni: 5 families / 18 people affected
Material losses:
± 2,078 housing units are submerged
The details are as follows:
• Kec. Tirto: 936 housing units submerged
• Kec. Sragi: 159 housing units submerged
• Kec. Siwalan: 978 housing units submerged
• Kec. Kedungwuni: 5 housing units submerged
• 1 TPQ unit affected
• 2 SD units affected
• 3 units of village hall affected
• 1 unit of prayer room affected
• 1 PAUD unit affected
• TMA 5 - 80 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Pekalongan coordinates with related agencies in order to handle and data collection
Urgent needs :
• Logistics
Advanced Condition:
• Floods has receded
Source: Mr. Budi, Kalaksa BPBD Kab. Pekalongan
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Pekalongan Regency, Central Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 2624
Affected Persons: 6689
Damages
Damaged houses: 2078Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 4Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 mosque, 3 village hall