Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Pekalongan City, Central Java Province (01:00 Jan 19 2021)
Description
Floods in Pekalongan City, Prov. Central Java
Chronology:
• Due to high-intensity rain and the overflowing of the gabus river on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 Pkl. 01:00 WIB
Update: Thursday, January 21, 2021 Pkl. 03:10 WIB
Location:
Kec. North Pekalongan
Kec. West Pekalongan
Kec. East Pekalongan
Fatalities :
• 191 People displaced
• 12,065 households affected
Material Disadvantages:
• ± 12,065 housing units affected
• TMA 15 - 120 cm
Effort :
• The Pekalongan City BPBD Team, TNI-POLRI, and PB Volunteers go directly to the TKB location and conduct assessments and coordinate with the local RT to carry out the Evacuation Process.
• Conducting evacuation of affected residents and data collection of refugees,
• Monitoring and checking the causes of river runoff,
• Checking the health of refugees by DINKES, PMI and DOKKES POLRI.
• Preparation of basic needs / logistics for refugees and coordinating with DinsosP2KB for refugees with health protocols.
Latest Condition:
• The flood has receded and the refugees have returned to their homes
Source:
• Kalak BPBD Pekalongan City Bpk. Saminta
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Pekalongan City, Central Java Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 12065
Affected Persons: 60325
Displaced Persons: 191
Damages
Damaged houses: 12065