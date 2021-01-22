Indonesia, Flooding in Pekalongan City, Central Java Province (01:00 Jan 19 2021)

Description

Floods in Pekalongan City, Prov. Central Java

Chronology:

• Due to high-intensity rain and the overflowing of the gabus river on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 Pkl. 01:00 WIB

Update: Thursday, January 21, 2021 Pkl. 03:10 WIB

Location:

Kec. North Pekalongan

Kec. West Pekalongan

Kec. East Pekalongan

Fatalities :

• 191 People displaced

• 12,065 households affected

Material Disadvantages:

• ± 12,065 housing units affected

• TMA 15 - 120 cm

Effort :

• The Pekalongan City BPBD Team, TNI-POLRI, and PB Volunteers go directly to the TKB location and conduct assessments and coordinate with the local RT to carry out the Evacuation Process.

• Conducting evacuation of affected residents and data collection of refugees,

• Monitoring and checking the causes of river runoff,

• Checking the health of refugees by DINKES, PMI and DOKKES POLRI.

• Preparation of basic needs / logistics for refugees and coordinating with DinsosP2KB for refugees with health protocols.

Latest Condition:

• The flood has receded and the refugees have returned to their homes

Source:

• Kalak BPBD Pekalongan City Bpk. Saminta

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

