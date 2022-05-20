Indonesia, Flooding in Pekalongan City (Central Java) (16 May 2022)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Mon, 16 May 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000563-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Mon, 16 May 2022 10:38:06
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kota Pekalongan
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Pekalongan City, Central Java
Chronology : Triggered by high-intensity rainfall and the overflowing of the Bremi River on Monday, May 16, 2022, 05.01 WIB
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. Central Java forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters.
Location :
• District. West Pekalongan
- Desa Pasir Kraton Kramat
- Desa Tirto
Impact:
• ± 100 households affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• NA
2. Education
• NA
3. Health
• NA
4. Evacuation and Protection
• NA
5. Search and Rescue
• NA
6. Logistics
• NA
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 100 housing units affected
• Submerged road access
• Water level 10 - 30 cm
8. Economy
• NA
9. Early Recovery
• NA
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• Pekalongan City BPBD visit the affected locations to collect data and coordinate with related parties
• Pump housing optimization
Up-to-date Condition:
• The flood has receded
Source :
• Head of BPBD Pekalongan City Mr. Dimas
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
