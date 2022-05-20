Indonesia, Flooding in Pekalongan City (Central Java) (16 May 2022)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Mon, 16 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000563-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Mon, 16 May 2022 10:38:06

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Pekalongan

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Pekalongan City, Central Java

Chronology : Triggered by high-intensity rainfall and the overflowing of the Bremi River on Monday, May 16, 2022, 05.01 WIB

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. Central Java forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters.

Location :

• District. West Pekalongan

- Desa Pasir Kraton Kramat

- Desa Tirto

Impact:

• ± 100 households affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• NA

2. Education

• NA

3. Health

• NA

4. Evacuation and Protection

• NA

5. Search and Rescue

• NA

6. Logistics

• NA

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 100 housing units affected

• Submerged road access

• Water level 10 - 30 cm

8. Economy

• NA

9. Early Recovery

• NA

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• Pekalongan City BPBD visit the affected locations to collect data and coordinate with related parties

• Pump housing optimization

Up-to-date Condition:

• The flood has receded

Source :

• Head of BPBD Pekalongan City Mr. Dimas

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

