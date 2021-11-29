Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Pati Regency (Central Java) (25 Nov 2021)
Jawa Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 25 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001002-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Thu, 25 Nov 2021 20:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Pati
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Pati, Prov. Central Java
• Chronology Triggered by high-intensity rain in the Pati Regency area and the overflow of the Sentul River due to the broken intake door on Thursday, November 25, 2021
pkl. 20.00 WIB
Location :
Kec. Pucakwangi
Ds. Sokopuluhan
Ds. Tanjungsekar
Ds. Plosorejo
Ds. Tegalwiro
Kec. Winong
Ds. Gunungpati
Kec. Tambakromo
Ds. Sinomwidodo
Ds. Angkatan Kidul
Ds. Tambakromo
Kec. Gabus
Ds. Gabus
Kec. Kayen
Ds. Kayen
Kec. Jakenan
Ds. Glonggong
Impacts:
• 793 HH / 1,435 Affected Persons
Damages:
• 793 housing units affected
• Flood depth 10 - 140 Cm
Latest Condition:
• the weather is currently raining with light and moderate intensity
• in the district. Tambakromo still has flood points
• there is a new flood point in the district. jakenan Ds gelonggong with TMA 60 cm
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Pati
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
