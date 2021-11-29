Indonesia, Flooding in Pati Regency (Central Java) (25 Nov 2021)

Jawa Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 25 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001002-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Thu, 25 Nov 2021 20:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pati

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Pati, Prov. Central Java

• Chronology Triggered by high-intensity rain in the Pati Regency area and the overflow of the Sentul River due to the broken intake door on Thursday, November 25, 2021

pkl. 20.00 WIB

Location :

Kec. Pucakwangi

Ds. Sokopuluhan

Ds. Tanjungsekar

Ds. Plosorejo

Ds. Tegalwiro

Kec. Winong

Ds. Gunungpati

Kec. Tambakromo

Ds. Sinomwidodo

Ds. Angkatan Kidul

Ds. Tambakromo

Kec. Gabus

Ds. Gabus

Kec. Kayen

Ds. Kayen

Kec. Jakenan

Ds. Glonggong

Impacts:

• 793 HH / 1,435 Affected Persons

Damages:

• 793 housing units affected

• Flood depth 10 - 140 Cm

Latest Condition:

• the weather is currently raining with light and moderate intensity

• in the district. Tambakromo still has flood points

• there is a new flood point in the district. jakenan Ds gelonggong with TMA 60 cm

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Pati

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

