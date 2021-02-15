Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Pasuruan Regency, East Java Province (23:50 Feb 14 2021)
Description
Chronology:
- Due to rain with moderate to high intensity rainfall and the overflowing of Kedunglarangan River on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 23.50 WIB
Location:
Bangli, Winongan and Grati Sub-district
Fatalities:
294 households affected
357 people displaced with the following details:
116 people in the Al-Islah Mosque
148 people at Setia Budi Kindergarten
Material loss:
± 249 housing units affected
TMA ± 70 cm
Effort :
BPBD Kab. Pasuruan conducts rapid assessments, evacuates residents, and coordinates with related agencies
BPBD Kab. Pasuruan plan to distribute logistics on Monday, February 15, 2021, Pkl. 08.00 WIB
Latest Condition:
- The weather is cloudy and sunny
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Pasuruan Bpk. Hisham
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
