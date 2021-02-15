Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Pasuruan Regency, East Java Province (23:50 Feb 14 2021)

Description

Chronology:

  • Due to rain with moderate to high intensity rainfall and the overflowing of Kedunglarangan River on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 23.50 WIB

Location:
Bangli, Winongan and Grati Sub-district

Fatalities:

  • 294 households affected

  • 357 people displaced with the following details:

  • 116 people in the Al-Islah Mosque

  • 148 people at Setia Budi Kindergarten

Material loss:

  • ± 249 housing units affected

  • TMA ± 70 cm

Effort :

  • BPBD Kab. Pasuruan conducts rapid assessments, evacuates residents, and coordinates with related agencies

  • BPBD Kab. Pasuruan plan to distribute logistics on Monday, February 15, 2021, Pkl. 08.00 WIB

Latest Condition:

  • The weather is cloudy and sunny

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Pasuruan Bpk. Hisham

