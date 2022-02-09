Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Pasuruan Regency (East Java) (5 Feb 2022)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 05 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000161-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 05 Feb 2022 17:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pasuruan

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall
Location:
● Kec. Bangli
- Kel. Kauman
- Kel. Kersikan
- Kel. Kalianyar
- Ds. Tambakan
- Kel. dermo
- Kel. Latex
● Kec. Beji
- Ds. Beji
- Kel. Pagakan
- Ds. Gajahbendo
- Ds. Kedung boto
● Kec. Gondang Wetan
- Ds. Sekarputih
- Ds. Bayeman
- Ds. Rangge
● Kec. Winongan
- Ds. Winongan Lor
- Ds. Prodo
- Ds. Bandaran
● Kec. Nguling
- Ds. Nguling
- Ds. Panunggul
- Ds. Mlaten
● Kec. Kraton
- Ds. Tambakrejo

Efforts:
- BPBD Kab. Pasuruan coordinates with the local sub-district in conducting data collection
- BPBD Kab. Pasuruan conducts monitoring
- TRC BPBD Kab. Pasuruan conducts assessment and monitoring as well as handling the incident

Latest Situations: flooding has receded

