Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Pasuruan Regency, East Java (09:23 Feb 4 2021)
Description
Flooding in Pasuruan, East Java
Affected areas:
Kab. Pasuruan
Kec. Purwosari
Kec. Sukorejo
Kec. Pandaan
Kec. Prigen
Kec. Gempol
Kec. Beji
Kec. Bangil
Kec. Kraton
Kec. Winongan
Casualties:
- 1 people dead - Susminanti /Female/70 yo
- 1 people missiong - Nanda / Female/ 19 yo
Kec. Bangil
- 65 people are evacuated
- 2.330 affected families
- on-going assessments for other affected areas
Impacts and Damages:
- 8 heavy damaged houses
- ± 50 % damaged houses at Kec. Gempol, Ds. Pulungan, Dsn. Genuk Waturumah (on-going assessment)
- Some houses are also inundated
- water level (60-130 cm)
Chronology:
Due to high intensity of rain-fall and the overflow of Kedunglarangan River on Wednesday, 3 Feb 2021 - 1830hrs, floods occured in Pasuruan Regency, East Java.
Efforts:
Rapid Assessment Team of BPBD Kab. Pasuruan and BPBD of East Java Province conducted rapid assesment and coordinated with related agencies. Evacuation and SAR of the missing and the affected people with the joint team.
The joint team consists of Provincial level of National Disaster Management Office (BPBD Provinsi), BPBD, Basarnas, TNI, police dan volunteers.
Current Condition:
Thursday, 04/02/2021, Pkl. 02.50 WIB - floods in some areas has subsided.
SAR stopped last nigh and will be continued this morning.
Source:
BPBD Kab. Pasuruan, Bpk. Hisyam
BPBD Prov. Jawa Timur
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
