Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Pasuruan Regency, East Java (08:20 Nov 4 2020)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Description

Floods in the District. Pasuruan, Prov. East Java

Chronology:
High intensity rain that occurred on Sunday, November 01, 2020, at Pkl. 21.00 WIB

Location:
Kec. Beji
Ds. Kedungringin
Ds. Kedung Boto
Ds. Cangkring Malang
Kec. Gempol
Ds. Gempol
Ds. Legok

Fatalities:

  • There are victims who have taken refuge in a relative's / relative's house (data collection)

  • 6,379 HHs affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • ± 6,379 housing units were submerged

  • TMA 20 - 120 cm

Effort :

  • TRC BPBD Kab. Pasuruan conducted rapid assessments, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation of victims

  • BPBD Kab. Pasuruan together with related agencies have distributed logistical assistance to affected victims

State of the art:

  • Tuesday, November 2, 2020, at 11.30 WIB the weather was cloudy

  • Floods gradually recede at several points with a TMA 10 - 70 cm

Source:

Mr. Bandi Staff BPBD Kab. Pasuruan

Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Pasuruan, East Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 6379
Affected Persons: 31895

Damages

Damaged houses: 6379

Related Content