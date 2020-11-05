Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Pasuruan Regency, East Java (08:20 Nov 4 2020)
Description
Floods in the District. Pasuruan, Prov. East Java
Chronology:
High intensity rain that occurred on Sunday, November 01, 2020, at Pkl. 21.00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Beji
Ds. Kedungringin
Ds. Kedung Boto
Ds. Cangkring Malang
Kec. Gempol
Ds. Gempol
Ds. Legok
Fatalities:
There are victims who have taken refuge in a relative's / relative's house (data collection)
6,379 HHs affected
Material Disadvantages:
± 6,379 housing units were submerged
TMA 20 - 120 cm
Effort :
TRC BPBD Kab. Pasuruan conducted rapid assessments, coordinated with relevant agencies and together with the joint team carried out the evacuation of victims
BPBD Kab. Pasuruan together with related agencies have distributed logistical assistance to affected victims
State of the art:
Tuesday, November 2, 2020, at 11.30 WIB the weather was cloudy
Floods gradually recede at several points with a TMA 10 - 70 cm
Source:
Mr. Bandi Staff BPBD Kab. Pasuruan
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Pasuruan, East Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 6379
Affected Persons: 31895
Damages
Damaged houses: 6379