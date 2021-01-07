Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Pasuruan, East Java (16:00 Jan 5 2021)
Description
Floods in the District. Pasuruan, Prov. East Java
Location:
Kec. Gondang Wetan
Ds. Pohjentrek
Ds. Rangge
Ds. Scum
Ds. Sekar white
Kec. Pohjentre
Ds. Plered
Kec. Remember
Ds. Kedaung Kulon
Fatalities:
- 1,682 families affected
Material Disadvantages:
± 1,682 housing units affected
TMA 20 - 100 cm
Chronological:
Due to high intensity rain.
Time of incident: Tuesday, January 5, 2021, Pkl. 16.00 WIB
Effort:
TRC BPBD Kab. Pasuruan at the location of the incident for initial assessment and data collection of affected residents.
Carrying out community service work to clean up the mud in the affected locations.
Advanced Condition:
The flood has receded
Still remaining 10-30 cm thick mud
Status:
- Regency. did not determine the status, because only the flood after 1-3 hours had receded again
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Prov. East Java, Via Email pusdalopsbpbdjatim@gmail.com
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Pasuruan, East Java
Casualties
Affected Families: 1682
Affected Persons: 8410
Damages
Damaged houses: 1682