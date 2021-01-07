Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Pasuruan, East Java (16:00 Jan 5 2021)

Description

Floods in the District. Pasuruan, Prov. East Java

Location:

Kec. Gondang Wetan

Ds. Pohjentrek

Ds. Rangge

Ds. Scum

Ds. Sekar white

Kec. Pohjentre

Ds. Plered

Kec. Remember

Ds. Kedaung Kulon

Fatalities:

  • 1,682 families affected

Material Disadvantages:

  • ± 1,682 housing units affected

  • TMA 20 - 100 cm

Chronological:

  • Due to high intensity rain.

  • Time of incident: Tuesday, January 5, 2021, Pkl. 16.00 WIB

Effort:

  • TRC BPBD Kab. Pasuruan at the location of the incident for initial assessment and data collection of affected residents.

  • Carrying out community service work to clean up the mud in the affected locations.

Advanced Condition:

  • The flood has receded

  • Still remaining 10-30 cm thick mud

Status:

  • Regency. did not determine the status, because only the flood after 1-3 hours had receded again

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Prov. East Java, Via Email pusdalopsbpbdjatim@gmail.com

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Pasuruan, East Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 1682

Affected Persons: 8410

Damages

Damaged houses: 1682

