Indonesia, Flooding in Pasuruan City, East Java Province (20:00 Mar 3 2021)

Description

Location:

• Kec. Kidul Bugul

• Kec. Purworejo

• Kec. Panggungrejo

Chronological:

• Caused by high intensity rainfall and the overflowing of the Petung and Gembong rivers on Wednesday, 03 March 2021, Pkl. 20:00 WIB

Casualty:

• 90 households affected

Material Loss:

• 90 housing units affected

Effort:

• Pasuruan City BPBD conducts rapid assessments at the location and coordinates with village and sub-district officials

Lastest codition:

• The flood has receded

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Prov. East Java

Informed by:

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Pasuruan City, East Java Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 90

Affected Persons: 450

Damages

Damaged houses: 90