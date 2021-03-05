Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Pasuruan City, East Java Province (20:00 Mar 3 2021)
Description
Location:
• Kec. Kidul Bugul
• Kec. Purworejo
• Kec. Panggungrejo
Chronological:
• Caused by high intensity rainfall and the overflowing of the Petung and Gembong rivers on Wednesday, 03 March 2021, Pkl. 20:00 WIB
Casualty:
• 90 households affected
Material Loss:
• 90 housing units affected
Effort:
• Pasuruan City BPBD conducts rapid assessments at the location and coordinates with village and sub-district officials
Lastest codition:
• The flood has receded
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Prov. East Java
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Casualties
