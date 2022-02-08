Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Pasuruan City (East Java) (6 Feb 2022)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 06 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000159-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 06 Feb 2022 15:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Pasuruan

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall
Location:
● Kec. Bugul Kidul, Kel. Blandongan, Kel. Bakalan
● Kec. Gadingrejo, Kel. Karang Ketug

Efforts: BPBD Pasuruan City coordinate with Kecamatan and Village govt. to conduct data collection, monitoring and emergency response operations

