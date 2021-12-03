Indonesia, Flooding in Pasuruan City (East Java) (1 Dec 2021)

Jawa Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 30 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001035-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Wed, 01 Dec 2021 09:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kota Pasuruan

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Pasuruan City, Prov. East Java

• Chronology: Triggered by high intensity rain in the Pasuruan City area with a duration of 3 hours, and high tides of sea water causing inundation in residential areas with a TMA of 10 - 70 Cm on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 01.30 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Gandingrejo

- Kel. Karanganyar

- Kel. Tamba’an

• Kec. Panggungrejo

- Kel. Trajeng

- Kel. Mandaran

• Kec. Bugul Kidul

- Kel. Tapa’an

Impacts:

• 912 families / 3,223 people affected

Damages:

• 912 housing units affected

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. North Luwu has carried out an assessment and coordinated with the government

Latest Condition:

Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Pkl. 04.30 WIB

• Currently the weather is cloudy to rainy,

• Conditions at high tide - low tide in normal status

• flooded conditions have been desludging

• the current situation has returned to normal

Source :

• Pasuruan City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

