Indonesia, Flooding in Pasuruan City (East Java) (1 Dec 2021)

Event Date : Tue, 30 Nov 2021
Impact Update Date : Wed, 01 Dec 2021 09:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Kota Pasuruan
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Pasuruan City, Prov. East Java
• Chronology: Triggered by high intensity rain in the Pasuruan City area with a duration of 3 hours, and high tides of sea water causing inundation in residential areas with a TMA of 10 - 70 Cm on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 01.30 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Gandingrejo
- Kel. Karanganyar
- Kel. Tamba’an
• Kec. Panggungrejo
- Kel. Trajeng
- Kel. Mandaran
• Kec. Bugul Kidul
- Kel. Tapa’an
Impacts:
• 912 families / 3,223 people affected
Damages:
• 912 housing units affected
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. North Luwu has carried out an assessment and coordinated with the government
Latest Condition:
Wednesday, December 1, 2021, Pkl. 04.30 WIB
• Currently the weather is cloudy to rainy,
• Conditions at high tide - low tide in normal status
• flooded conditions have been desludging
• the current situation has returned to normal
Source :
• Pasuruan City BPBD Pusdalops
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
