Indonesia, Flooding in Paser Regency, East Kalimantan (4 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Paser

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Paser, Prov. East Kalimantan

Chronology :

• High-intensity rainfall and flooding from the Upper River and the lack of catchment areas in the Kandilo River Basin and the Sakerau River began to decrease so that the Kandilo River and Sakerau River overflowed which were unable to contain the water discharge from several tributaries on Monday, 04 October 2021 at 10.00 Wita

Location :

• Kec. Long Ikis

• Kec. Muara Komam

• Kec. Batu Sopang

Impacts:

• 152 families / 717 people affected

• ± 450 people evacuated to relatives' houses

Material Losses:

• 230 housing units affected (data collection)

• Public and educational facilities (data collection)

• 1 unit of RB

• Access road cut off

• Flood depth ± 100 - 150 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Paser conducts quick assessments and coordinates with relevant agencies.

• BPBD Kab. Paser set up a post for assistance and coordination.

• BPBD Kab. Paser distributes clean water aid

• BPBD Kab. Paser evacuates residents to a safer place

• The community opened a public kitchen independently in Kel. Long Ikis RT. 002 & RT. 004

Latest Condition:

• Water debit in Kec. Muara Komam is getting higher

• Water debit in Kec. Long Ikiss has receded

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Paser & BPBD Prov. East Kalimantan

