Indonesia, Flooding in Paser Regency (East Kalimantan) (22 Apr 2022)

Kalimantan Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 22 Apr 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000490-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Fri, 22 Apr 2022 22:16:14

AFFECTED AREA/S

Kalimantan Timur

DESCRIPTION

Triggered by rain with high intensity that gradually lasted longer on Friday, April 22, 2022 Pkl. 10.00 WITA. BPBD Prov. East Kalimantan forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to bBPBD Kab. Paser urges the public, especially residents who live in areas along the river, to be aware of heavy currents. If the water still has the potential to rise, the community should immediately evacuate to a safer place forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disasters. Monitored Low Water Level . It recedes about 10-15 cm. RA Kartini Street, which was previously flooded. It's not flooded anymore, so it can be passed by motorized vehicles. St Ibrahim Khailuddin Street, Prince Minister Street and Ciptomangunkusumo Street Still Flooded. Height Approx. 15-30 cm. Some Public Facilities Such as Clinics. Back to Operation, Because Road Access and Clinic Pages Are Normal.