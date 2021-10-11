Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Paser Regency, East Kalimantan (10 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Paser
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Paser, Prov. East Kalimantan
Chronology :
• Heavy rain has caused the overflow of the Telake river since Sunday, October 10, 2021, Pkl. 11.00 WIB
Location :
•Kec. Long Ikis
- Ds. Adang Jaya
Impacts:
• ± 151 HH / 459 Affected Persons
• 15 people evacuated
Material Losses:
• ± 151 houses affected
• 2 educational facilities
• 1 Mosque
• 1 Health Facilities
• 1 Village Office
• 1 Village meeting hall
• Flood depth ± 50 - 100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Paser conducts a rapid assessment and provides logistical assistance to victims affected by floods
• BPBD Kab. Paser Established a public kitchen for refugees and residents who are still staying at home
Latest Condition:
• Cloudy weather
• Water Conditions Ups and Downs
• Lack of land and water defense equipment (inflatable boats and double axle cars)
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Passer
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
