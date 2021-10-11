Indonesia, Flooding in Paser Regency, East Kalimantan (10 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Paser

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Paser, Prov. East Kalimantan

Chronology :

• Heavy rain has caused the overflow of the Telake river since Sunday, October 10, 2021, Pkl. 11.00 WIB

Location :

•Kec. Long Ikis

- Ds. Adang Jaya

Impacts:

• ± 151 HH / 459 Affected Persons

• 15 people evacuated

Material Losses:

• ± 151 houses affected

• 2 educational facilities

• 1 Mosque

• 1 Health Facilities

• 1 Village Office

• 1 Village meeting hall

• Flood depth ± 50 - 100 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Paser conducts a rapid assessment and provides logistical assistance to victims affected by floods

• BPBD Kab. Paser Established a public kitchen for refugees and residents who are still staying at home

Latest Condition:

• Cloudy weather

• Water Conditions Ups and Downs

• Lack of land and water defense equipment (inflatable boats and double axle cars)

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Passer

