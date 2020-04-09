Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Paser, East Kalimantan (20:01, Apr 7 2020)
Description
High rainfall intensity and tidal waves caused flooding in estuary area in Paser District, East Kalimantan, Indonesia. The flood inundated 3 villages and agriculture area with height up to 150 cm. The local disaster management authorities is currently assessing the impact.
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: East Kalimantan
Casualties
Affected Families: 146
Affected Persons: 538
Damages
Loss of livelihood sources: agriculture, palm oil plantation
Access to early warning: Yes