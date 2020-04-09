Indonesia, Flooding in Paser, East Kalimantan (20:01, Apr 7 2020)

Description

High rainfall intensity and tidal waves caused flooding in estuary area in Paser District, East Kalimantan, Indonesia. The flood inundated 3 villages and agriculture area with height up to 150 cm. The local disaster management authorities is currently assessing the impact.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: East Kalimantan

Casualties

Affected Families: 146

Affected Persons: 538

Damages

Loss of livelihood sources: agriculture, palm oil plantation

Access to early warning: Yes