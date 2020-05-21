Indonesia, Flooding in Parung Panjang District, Bogor Regency, West Java (11:14 May 19 2020)

Description

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 Starting at 11:14 WIB, there was a flood at the Puri Harmoni 8, Rt. Kp. Cibunar Cemplang Rt. 04/05 Cibunar Village, Parung Panjang District due to heavy rains and the overflow of Cibunar Cemplang river. Some residential units were flooded with a height of 40cm-120cm. 278 households / 490 persons were affected. Several displaced households took refuge in Al-Ikhlas mosque and in several neighboring houses.

Several housing units in the residential area of Metro Parung Panjang were flooded with 40cm-100cm of floods. There were 50 households / 119 persons affected in Rt. 03/05, Block K1 - 5. There were also 8 households / 15 persons displaced who sought refuge in the mushala housing and in their relatives' houses.

Apparatus involved in the field:

TRC BPBD Bogor Regency Local Village Apparatus Local community

The current situation in the location of the water events has begun to recede (conducive) and analysis for the time being immediately the creation of water retaining embankments by the developer because the current status of housing ink has not been handover to the local government.

BPBD DISTRICT BOGOR

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Parung Panjang District, Bogor Regency, West Java

Casualties

Affected Families: 328

Affected Persons: 609

Damages

News Source Link

https://bpbd.bogorkab.go.id/8408-2/ https://bpbd.bogorkab.go.id/8405-2/