Indonesia, Flooding in Parigi Moutong Regency (Central Sulawesi) (27 Jul 2022)

Sulawesi Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 27 Jul 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000799-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Wed, 27 Jul 2022 15:10:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Parigi Moutong
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Parigi Moutong, Prov. Central Sulawesi
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall, the Tomini River overflows into residential areas and the Trans Sulawesi Road on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 Pkl. 15.10 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Tomini
- Ds. Tomini Barat
- Ds. Tomini Utara
Impacts:
• ± 60 HHs affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1 . Emergency Management
• There isn't any yet
2 . Education
• There isn't any
3 . Health
• There isn't any
4 . Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5 . Search and Rescue
• There isn't any yet
6 . Logistics
• There isn't any yet
7 . Infrastructure / Material Losses
• ± 60 housing units affected
• Trans Sulawesi Road
• Flood depth ± 30 - 50 cm
8 . Economy
• There isn't any
9 . Early Recovery
• There isn't any yet
10 . Public Communication
• Not disturbed
11 . Security
• There isn't any yet
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Parigi Moutong conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies
Up-to-date Condition:
• Wednesday, 27 July 2022 Pkl. 18.00 WIB the flood has not subsided
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops