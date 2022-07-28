Indonesia, Flooding in Parigi Moutong Regency (Central Sulawesi) (27 Jul 2022)

Sulawesi Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 27 Jul 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000799-IDN

Impact Update Date : Wed, 27 Jul 2022 15:10:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Parigi Moutong

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Parigi Moutong, Prov. Central Sulawesi

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rainfall, the Tomini River overflows into residential areas and the Trans Sulawesi Road on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 Pkl. 15.10 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Tomini

- Ds. Tomini Barat

- Ds. Tomini Utara

Impacts:

• ± 60 HHs affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1 . Emergency Management

• There isn't any yet

2 . Education

• There isn't any

3 . Health

• There isn't any

4 . Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5 . Search and Rescue

• There isn't any yet

6 . Logistics

• There isn't any yet

7 . Infrastructure / Material Losses

• ± 60 housing units affected

• Trans Sulawesi Road

• Flood depth ± 30 - 50 cm

8 . Economy

• There isn't any

9 . Early Recovery

• There isn't any yet

10 . Public Communication

• Not disturbed

11 . Security

• There isn't any yet

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Parigi Moutong conducts a quick review and coordinates with relevant agencies

Up-to-date Condition:

• Wednesday, 27 July 2022 Pkl. 18.00 WIB the flood has not subsided

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

