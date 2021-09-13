Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Parigi Moutong Regency, Central Sulawesi (12 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Parigi Moutong

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Parigi Moutong, Prov. Central Sulawesi

Chronology :
• High-intensity rain caused river water to overflow and enter residents' houses on Sunday, September 12, 2021 Pkl. 15.00 WITA

Location :
- Kec. Tomini
- Ds. Tomini

Impacts:
• ± 25 households affected

Material Losses:
• 20 houses submerged
• 5 housing units (RR)
• Flood depth ± 100 cm

Effort :
• BPBD collects data and coordinates with related parties
• Residents clean houses affected by flood materials

Latest Condition:
• The water has receded

Source :
• BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

