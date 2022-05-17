Indonesia, Flooding in Parigi Moutong (Central Sulawesi) (14 May 2022)

Sulawesi Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 14 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000542-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sat, 14 May 2022 13:12:56

AFFECTED AREA/S

Parigi Moutong

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rains, the Tidaki River overflowed and caused flooding on Saturday, May 14, 2022 Pkl. 13.00 WITA. BPBD Prov. Central Sulawesi forwards the Early Warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to related parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of Hydrometeorological Disaster. BPBD Kab. Parigi Moutong collects data at the location and coordinates with the Provincial BPBD and village officials. The flood has receded.