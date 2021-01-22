Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Paniai District, Papua Province (13:19 Jan 19 2021)
Description
Flashflood in Paniai District, Papua Province
Chronology:
• Due to high-intensity rain and a broken embankment on Tuesday, January 19 at 19.30 WIT.
Location:
District: Paniai
Sub-District: Madi
Vilage: Uwebutu
Fatalities:
• ± 71 HHs affected
Material Loss:
• 3 houses submerged
• 8 housing units heavily damaged
• 1 primary school building unit heavily damaged
Effort :
• TRC BPBD Paniai District collects data and coordinates with related agencies to clean up the mud material as a result of the incident
Urgent needs:
• Food material
• Clothing
• Blankets
• Evacuation tents
Source:
• TRC BPBD Kab. Paniai Bpk. Hermansyah
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Papua Province
Casualties
Affected Families: 71
Affected Persons: 355
Damages
Damaged houses: 11Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1