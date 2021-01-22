Indonesia, Flooding in Paniai District, Papua Province (13:19 Jan 19 2021)

Description

Flashflood in Paniai District, Papua Province

Chronology:

• Due to high-intensity rain and a broken embankment on Tuesday, January 19 at 19.30 WIT.

Location:

District: Paniai

Sub-District: Madi

Vilage: Uwebutu

Fatalities:

• ± 71 HHs affected

Material Loss:

• 3 houses submerged

• 8 housing units heavily damaged

• 1 primary school building unit heavily damaged

Effort :

• TRC BPBD Paniai District collects data and coordinates with related agencies to clean up the mud material as a result of the incident

Urgent needs:

• Food material

• Clothing

• Blankets

• Evacuation tents

Source:

• TRC BPBD Kab. Paniai Bpk. Hermansyah

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll-Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Papua Province

Casualties

Affected Families: 71

Affected Persons: 355

Damages

Damaged houses: 11Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 1