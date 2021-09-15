Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Pandeglang Regency, Banten (14 Sep 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pandeglang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Pandeglang, Prov. Banten

Chronology :
• Due to heavy rain which caused the overflow of the Cilir River on Monday, September 14, 2021, 21.30 WIB

Location :
• Kec. Cimanuk
• Ds. Rocek

Impacts:
• 26 families / 99 people affected and 37 People displaced

Material Losses:
• 2 housing units hevily damage
• 5 units of moderately damage
• 11 housing units slightly damage
• Water level 100 Cm

Effort :
• Kab. BPBD Team. Pandeglang reviewed the location and conducted a quick assessment.
• Kab. BPBD Team. Pandeglang distributes basic necessities for flood victims.
• Kab. BPBD Team. Pandeglang appealed to people living on the banks of the river to always be vigilant.

Urgent needs :
• Blanket
• Fast food
• Medicine

Latest Condition:
• Refugees have returned to their respective homes except for those whose house RB is still taking refuge in the closest relatives.
• The water has receded

Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Pandeglang

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalop

Related Content