Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Pandeglang Regency, Banten (14 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Pandeglang
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Pandeglang, Prov. Banten
Chronology :
• Due to heavy rain which caused the overflow of the Cilir River on Monday, September 14, 2021, 21.30 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Cimanuk
• Ds. Rocek
Impacts:
• 26 families / 99 people affected and 37 People displaced
Material Losses:
• 2 housing units hevily damage
• 5 units of moderately damage
• 11 housing units slightly damage
• Water level 100 Cm
Effort :
• Kab. BPBD Team. Pandeglang reviewed the location and conducted a quick assessment.
• Kab. BPBD Team. Pandeglang distributes basic necessities for flood victims.
• Kab. BPBD Team. Pandeglang appealed to people living on the banks of the river to always be vigilant.
Urgent needs :
• Blanket
• Fast food
• Medicine
Latest Condition:
• Refugees have returned to their respective homes except for those whose house RB is still taking refuge in the closest relatives.
• The water has receded
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Pandeglang
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalop