Indonesia, Flooding in Pandeglang Regency, Banten (14 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Pandeglang

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Pandeglang, Prov. Banten

Chronology :

• Due to heavy rain which caused the overflow of the Cilir River on Monday, September 14, 2021, 21.30 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Cimanuk

• Ds. Rocek

Impacts:

• 26 families / 99 people affected and 37 People displaced

Material Losses:

• 2 housing units hevily damage

• 5 units of moderately damage

• 11 housing units slightly damage

• Water level 100 Cm

Effort :

• Kab. BPBD Team. Pandeglang reviewed the location and conducted a quick assessment.

• Kab. BPBD Team. Pandeglang distributes basic necessities for flood victims.

• Kab. BPBD Team. Pandeglang appealed to people living on the banks of the river to always be vigilant.

Urgent needs :

• Blanket

• Fast food

• Medicine

Latest Condition:

• Refugees have returned to their respective homes except for those whose house RB is still taking refuge in the closest relatives.

• The water has receded

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Pandeglang

Informed By:

