Indonesia, Flooding in Palangkaraya City (Central Kalimantan) (11 Sep 2022)

Kalimantan Tengah, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 11 Sep 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000976-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sun, 11 Sep 2022 07:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Palangka Raya
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflowing of the river
Location:
• Kec.Pahandut
- Kel. Pahandut
- Kel. Langkai
- Kel. Pahandut Seberang
• Kec. Jekan Raya
- Kel. Tanjung Pinang
- Kel. Bukit Tunggal
- Kel. Palangka
• Kec. Sabangau
- Kel. Petuk Katimpun
- Kel. Bereng Bengkel
- Kel. Kameloh Baru
• Kec. Bukit Batu
- Kel. Danau Tundai
- Kel. Kalampangan
- Kel. Marang