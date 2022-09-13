Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Palangkaraya City (Central Kalimantan) (11 Sep 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Kalimantan Tengah, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 11 Sep 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000976-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 11 Sep 2022 07:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Palangka Raya

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflowing of the river

Location:

• Kec.Pahandut

- Kel. Pahandut

- Kel. Langkai

- Kel. Pahandut Seberang

• Kec. Jekan Raya

- Kel. Tanjung Pinang

- Kel. Bukit Tunggal

- Kel. Palangka

• Kec. Sabangau

- Kel. Petuk Katimpun

- Kel. Bereng Bengkel

- Kel. Kameloh Baru

• Kec. Bukit Batu

- Kel. Danau Tundai

- Kel. Kalampangan

- Kel. Marang

Related Content