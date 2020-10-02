Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Padang Pariaman Regency, West Sumatra Province (15:00 Oct 1 2020)
Description
Floods in Kab. Padang Pariaman, Prov. West Sumatra.
Chronological:
There was a flood on Thursday, October 1, 2020 15.00 WIB caused by rain with moderate-high intensity
Location:
Regency. Padang Priaman
Kec. Luguk Alung
Nagari Air Tajun Lubuk Alung
Impact:
Fatalities :
- ± 700 households affected
- There are independent refugees to relatives' homes (Data Collection)
Material Disadvantages:
- ± 700 housing units affected
- 300 Ha of affected rice fields / plantations
- 40 plots of fish ponds affected
- 3 units of worship facilities affected
- 3 units of educational facilities affected
- 1 huller unit submerged
- TDC at the time of occurrence ± 50-100 cm
Effort :
- TRC BPBD Kab. Padang Pariaman conducts rapid assessments, coordinates with the village government and monitors water flows
State of the art:
- Pkl. 21.15 WIB the weather at the location of the incident is still rainy with moderate-high intensity
Source:
Mr. Andri Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Padang Priaman
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Padang Pariaman Regency, West Sumatra Province
Casualties
Death: 0
Missing: 0
Injured: 0
Affected Families: 700
Affected Persons: 3500
Displaced Persons: 0
Evacuation Centre: 0
Damages
Damaged houses: 700Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 3Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 0Damaged public buildings / facilities: 3 units of worshipLoss of livelihood sources: 1 huller unit submerged, 300 Ha of rice fields/plantations, 40 plots of fishpondsAccess to early warning: Yes