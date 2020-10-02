Indonesia, Flooding in Padang Pariaman Regency, West Sumatra Province (15:00 Oct 1 2020)

Description

Floods in Kab. Padang Pariaman, Prov. West Sumatra.

Chronological:

There was a flood on Thursday, October 1, 2020 15.00 WIB caused by rain with moderate-high intensity

Location:

Regency. Padang Priaman

Kec. Luguk Alung

Nagari Air Tajun Lubuk Alung

Impact:

Fatalities : ± 700 households affected There are independent refugees to relatives' homes (Data Collection)

Material Disadvantages: ± 700 housing units affected 300 Ha of affected rice fields / plantations 40 plots of fish ponds affected 3 units of worship facilities affected 3 units of educational facilities affected 1 huller unit submerged TDC at the time of occurrence ± 50-100 cm



Effort :

TRC BPBD Kab. Padang Pariaman conducts rapid assessments, coordinates with the village government and monitors water flows

State of the art:

Pkl. 21.15 WIB the weather at the location of the incident is still rainy with moderate-high intensity

Source:

Mr. Andri Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Padang Priaman

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Padang Pariaman Regency, West Sumatra Province

Casualties

Death: 0

Missing: 0

Injured: 0

Affected Families: 700

Affected Persons: 3500

Displaced Persons: 0

Evacuation Centre: 0

Damages

Damaged houses: 700Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 3Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 0Damaged public buildings / facilities: 3 units of worshipLoss of livelihood sources: 1 huller unit submerged, 300 Ha of rice fields/plantations, 40 plots of fishpondsAccess to early warning: Yes