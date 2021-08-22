Indonesia, Flooding in Padang Pariaman Regency, West Sumatra (18 Aug 2021)

Sumatera Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Wed, 18 Aug 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000617-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 19 Aug 2021 09:15:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Padang Pariaman

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Padang Pariaman, Prov. West Sumatra

Early warning:

Effective August 18, 2021 at 07.00 WIP to August 19, 2021, which has the potential for heavy rains that can impact Floods / Flashes in the West Sumatra Region with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

Preparedness:

The West Sumatra Provincial BPBD forwards the information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to the relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.

Chronology :

- Very high rainfall resulted in very heavy rain from day to night and overflowing of the Batang Surantiah River and Batang Salisikan Rivers. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 Pkl. 20.40 WIB

Location :

- Kec. Lubuak Aluang

- Nagari Lubuak Aluang

- Kec. Batang Anai

- Nagari Sungai Buluah Timur

Fatalities :

- 6 people displaced

- ± 225 HHs affected

Material Losses:

- ± 255 housing units affected

- 80 Ha of affected agricultural land

- 1 public facility affected

- TDC 100-150 cm

Effort :

- BPBD Kab. Padang Pariaman coordinates with BPBD of West Sumatra Province.

- BPBD Kab. Padang Pariaman coordinated with the local Nagari/Korong Guardians, Local KSB. And then the TRC PB BPBD Kab. Padang Pariaman to the location. Conducting assessment/data collection, monitoring water discharge, and evacuating residents.

- The Lubuak Aluang Nagari government has provided rice pack assistance to affected residents

Up-to-date Condition:

- The water begins to gradually recede

Source :

- Pusdalops BPBD Prov. West Sumatra

- Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Padang Pariaman

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Human

Dead: null

Missing: null

Injured: null

Affected Persons: 1245

Affected Family: 255

Internally Displaced People: 6

Refugees: null

Evacuation Centre (in country): null

Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: 255

Damage Partial: null

Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: null

Number of Roads: 1

Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null

Health: null

Governmnent Offices: 1

Settlements: null

Worship Places: null

Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)

Cost of Damages: null

Cost of Damages (USD): null

Cost of Assistance: null

Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): null

Other Crops (Ha): null

Fishpond (Ha): null

Livestock: null