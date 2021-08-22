Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Padang Pariaman Regency, West Sumatra (18 Aug 2021)
Sumatera Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Wed, 18 Aug 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000617-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Thu, 19 Aug 2021 09:15:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Padang Pariaman
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Padang Pariaman, Prov. West Sumatra
Early warning:
Effective August 18, 2021 at 07.00 WIP to August 19, 2021, which has the potential for heavy rains that can impact Floods / Flashes in the West Sumatra Region with Alert Status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
Preparedness:
The West Sumatra Provincial BPBD forwards the information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to the relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.
Chronology :
- Very high rainfall resulted in very heavy rain from day to night and overflowing of the Batang Surantiah River and Batang Salisikan Rivers. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 Pkl. 20.40 WIB
Location :
- Kec. Lubuak Aluang
- Nagari Lubuak Aluang
- Kec. Batang Anai
- Nagari Sungai Buluah Timur
Fatalities :
- 6 people displaced
- ± 225 HHs affected
Material Losses:
- ± 255 housing units affected
- 80 Ha of affected agricultural land
- 1 public facility affected
- TDC 100-150 cm
Effort :
- BPBD Kab. Padang Pariaman coordinates with BPBD of West Sumatra Province.
- BPBD Kab. Padang Pariaman coordinated with the local Nagari/Korong Guardians, Local KSB. And then the TRC PB BPBD Kab. Padang Pariaman to the location. Conducting assessment/data collection, monitoring water discharge, and evacuating residents.
- The Lubuak Aluang Nagari government has provided rice pack assistance to affected residents
Up-to-date Condition:
- The water begins to gradually recede
Source :
- Pusdalops BPBD Prov. West Sumatra
- Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Padang Pariaman
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
