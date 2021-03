Indonesia, Flooding in Padang Pariaman Regency, West Sumatra (17:30 Mar 21 2021)

Description

Floods in Kab. Padang Pariaman, Prov. West Sumatra

UPDATE: Monday March 22 at Pkl. 02:30 WIB

Chronology: Due to heavy rainfall from daytime to night, the Batang Surantiah river overflows on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Pkl. 18:30 WIB

Location:

Kec. Lubuak Aluang

Kec. Batang Anai

Casualty:

Kec. Lubuak Aluang; ± 50 households were affected

Kec. Batang Anai; ± 200 households were affected

Material Loss:

Kec. Lubuak Aluang; 50 units of houses, 1 unit of mosque, 1 unit of guard post & ± 15 ha of submerged agriculture (rice fields / fields / gardens)

Kec. Batang Anai; 200 housing units, 3 units of fasdik & 1 unit of places of worship submerged TMA ± 1.5 - 2 meters

Effort :

 District BPBD. Padang Pariaman coordinates with the District and Nagari Governments to collect data, monitor and evacuate residents

Latest status:

 Task Force PB BPBD Kab. Padang Pariaman is still in the field to continue monitoring

 Flood has receded

 The affected residents have returned to their homes

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Padang Pariaman

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Padang Pariaman Regency, West Sumatra

Casualties

Affected Families: 250

Affected Persons: 1250

Damages

Damaged houses: 250Damaged educational facilities (e.g. schools): 3Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 guard post, 2 mosquesLoss of livelihood sources: 15 ha of agriculture area