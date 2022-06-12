Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Padang City (West Sumatra) (11 Jun 2022)

Sumatera Barat, Indonesia

Event Date : Sat, 11 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000650-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sat, 11 Jun 2022 20:58:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Padang

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall

Location:

Kec. Koto Tangah, Kel. Balai Gadang

Human

Dead: null
Missing: 3
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 170
Affected Family: 34
Internally Displaced People: null
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: null
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: null
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Placesè null
Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null

