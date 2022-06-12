Indonesia, Flooding in Padang City (West Sumatra) (11 Jun 2022)

Sumatera Barat, Indonesia
Event Date : Sat, 11 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000650-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sat, 11 Jun 2022 20:58:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Padang
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall
Location:
Kec. Koto Tangah, Kel. Balai Gadang
Human
Dead: null
Missing: 3
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 170
Affected Family: 34
Internally Displaced People: null
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null
Houses
Affected Houses: null
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null
Infrastructures
Bridges: null
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null
Public Facilities
Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Placesè null
Other: null
Damage General
null
Cost
Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null
Agricultural
Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null