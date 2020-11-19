Indonesia, Flooding in Pacitan, East Java (15:00 Nov 15 2020)

Description

Floods and Landslides in Pacitan Regency, East Java Province

Update:

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 at 06.00 WIB

Chronology:

Due to high intensity rain and steep land contours, floods and landslides occurred on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 15.00 WIB

Location:

7 village at 1 sub-district (Kebonagung) flooded including Kebonagung, Sukoharjo Kayen, Sirnoboyo, Flower, Banjarjo, Purwoasri

Impact:

19 families / 57 people affected

17 families took evacuated to Genbuk Village Hall

1 unit of community health center (Puskesmas) was flooded

1 hospital unit flooded

9 units of houses flooded

16 housing units under threat

Latest situation:

The flood has subsided, 16 HH have returned to their homes

Source:

BPBD Pacitan Regency

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Pacitan Regency

Casualties

Affected Families: 19

Affected Persons: 57

Displaced Persons: 51

Damages

Damaged houses: 9Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 1Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 community health center (Puskesmas)