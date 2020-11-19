Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Pacitan, East Java (15:00 Nov 15 2020)
Description
Floods and Landslides in Pacitan Regency, East Java Province
Update:
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 at 06.00 WIB
Chronology:
Due to high intensity rain and steep land contours, floods and landslides occurred on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 15.00 WIB
Location:
- 7 village at 1 sub-district (Kebonagung) flooded including Kebonagung, Sukoharjo Kayen, Sirnoboyo, Flower, Banjarjo, Purwoasri
Impact:
19 families / 57 people affected
17 families took evacuated to Genbuk Village Hall
1 unit of community health center (Puskesmas) was flooded
1 hospital unit flooded
9 units of houses flooded
16 housing units under threat
Latest situation:
The flood has subsided, 16 HH have returned to their homes
Source:
BPBD Pacitan Regency
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Pacitan Regency
Casualties
Affected Families: 19
Affected Persons: 57
Displaced Persons: 51
Damages
Damaged houses: 9Damaged medical facilities (e.g. hospital): 1Damaged public buildings / facilities: 1 community health center (Puskesmas)