Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency (South Sumatra) (9 Jun 2022)

Sumatera Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 09 Jun 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000645-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 09 Jun 2022 19:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ogan Komering Ulu

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, Prov. South Sumatra

• Chronology : Triggered by rain in a relatively short time, then flooding began in several areas on Thursday, 09 June 2022 Pkl. 19.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Baturaja Timur
• Ds Air Paoh
• Ds Tanjung Baru

  • Kel Kemalaraja
  • Kel Sukaraya
  • Kel Baturaja Permai.
  • Kel Sekarjaya.
  • Kel Sukajadi
    • Kec. Baturaja Barat
  • Kel. Talang Jawa

Impacts:

• 1,500 families affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

  1. Emergency Management
    • There isn't any
  2. Education
    • There isn't any
  3. Health
    • There isn't any
  4. Evacuation and Protection
    • There isn't any
  5. Search and Rescue
    • There isn't any
  6. Logistics
    • There isn't any yet
  7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
    • 1,032 houses
    • Flood depth 30 - 300 Cm
  8. Economy
    • There isn't any
  9. Early Recovery
    • There isn't any
  10. Public Communication
    • Not distrubed
  11. Security
    • TNI/Polri

Effort :

• BPBD OKU coordinates with related agencies.
BPBD OKU together with Kodim 0403 OKU, OKU Police and other relevant agencies Dropped personnel and equipment to the location of the flood incident to evacuate affected residents.

Latest Condition:

• The current condition of the flood-affected areas in some areas has receded and residents have started cleaning their own houses

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Ogan Komering Ulu

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Human

Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 7500
Affected Family: 1500
Internally Displaced People: null
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: 1032
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: null
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Placesè null
Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null

