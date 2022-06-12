Indonesia, Flooding in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency (South Sumatra) (9 Jun 2022)

Sumatera Selatan, Indonesia

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ogan Komering Ulu

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, Prov. South Sumatra

• Chronology : Triggered by rain in a relatively short time, then flooding began in several areas on Thursday, 09 June 2022 Pkl. 19.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Baturaja Timur

• Ds Air Paoh

• Ds Tanjung Baru

Kel Kemalaraja

Kel Sukaraya

Kel Baturaja Permai.

Kel Sekarjaya.

Kel Sukajadi

• Kec. Baturaja Barat

• Kec. Baturaja Barat Kel. Talang Jawa

Impacts:

• 1,500 families affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

Emergency Management

• There isn't any Education

• There isn't any Health

• There isn't any Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any Search and Rescue

• There isn't any Logistics

• There isn't any yet Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 1,032 houses

• Flood depth 30 - 300 Cm Economy

• There isn't any Early Recovery

• There isn't any Public Communication

• Not distrubed Security

• TNI/Polri

Effort :

• BPBD OKU coordinates with related agencies.

BPBD OKU together with Kodim 0403 OKU, OKU Police and other relevant agencies Dropped personnel and equipment to the location of the flood incident to evacuate affected residents.

Latest Condition:

• The current condition of the flood-affected areas in some areas has receded and residents have started cleaning their own houses

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Ogan Komering Ulu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Human

Affected Persons: 7500

Affected Family: 1500

Houses

Affected Houses: 1032

Infrastructures

Public Facilities

Damage General

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)

Agricultural

