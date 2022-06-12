Indonesia, Flooding in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency (South Sumatra) (9 Jun 2022)

Sumatera Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 09 Jun 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000645-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Thu, 09 Jun 2022 19:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Ogan Komering Ulu
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, Prov. South Sumatra
• Chronology : Triggered by rain in a relatively short time, then flooding began in several areas on Thursday, 09 June 2022 Pkl. 19.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Baturaja Timur
• Ds Air Paoh
• Ds Tanjung Baru
- Kel Kemalaraja
- Kel Sukaraya
- Kel Baturaja Permai.
- Kel Sekarjaya.
- Kel Sukajadi
• Kec. Baturaja Barat
- Kel. Talang Jawa
Impacts:
• 1,500 families affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
- Emergency Management
• There isn't any
- Education
• There isn't any
- Health
• There isn't any
- Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
- Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
- Logistics
• There isn't any yet
- Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 1,032 houses
• Flood depth 30 - 300 Cm
- Economy
• There isn't any
- Early Recovery
• There isn't any
- Public Communication
• Not distrubed
- Security
• TNI/Polri
Effort :
• BPBD OKU coordinates with related agencies.
BPBD OKU together with Kodim 0403 OKU, OKU Police and other relevant agencies Dropped personnel and equipment to the location of the flood incident to evacuate affected residents.
Latest Condition:
• The current condition of the flood-affected areas in some areas has receded and residents have started cleaning their own houses
Source :
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. Ogan Komering Ulu
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Human
Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 7500
Affected Family: 1500
Internally Displaced People: null
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null
Houses
Affected Houses: 1032
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null
Infrastructures
Bridges: null
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null
Public Facilities
Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Placesè null
Other: null
Damage General
null
Cost
Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null
Agricultural
Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null