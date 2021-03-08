Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra (19:00 Mar 7 2021)
Description
Floods in Kab. Ogan Komering Ulu
Chronological:
Sunday, 7 March 2021, at 19.00 WIB, there was a heavy rainfall event causing floods.
Impact:
300 Households Affected
300 Submerged House Units
TMA 50 - 150 cm
Latest Condition:
- The water has receded and the refugee have returned to their homes.
Effort:
- BPBD Kab. Ogan Komering Ulu Coordinate with relevant agencies, conduct rapid assessments, evacuations and patrols to affected areas,
Source: BPBD Kab. Ogan Komering Ulu
Informed by:
PUSDALOPS BNPB
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra
Casualties
Affected Families: 300
Affected Persons: 1500
Damages
Damaged houses: 300