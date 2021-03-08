Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra (19:00 Mar 7 2021)

Description

Floods in Kab. Ogan Komering Ulu

Chronological:

Sunday, 7 March 2021, at 19.00 WIB, there was a heavy rainfall event causing floods.

Impact:

  • 300 Households Affected

  • 300 Submerged House Units

  • TMA 50 - 150 cm

Latest Condition:

  • The water has receded and the refugee have returned to their homes.

Effort:

  • BPBD Kab. Ogan Komering Ulu Coordinate with relevant agencies, conduct rapid assessments, evacuations and patrols to affected areas,

Source: BPBD Kab. Ogan Komering Ulu

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS BNPB

Call Center / Complaint Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra

Casualties

Affected Families: 300

Affected Persons: 1500

Damages

Damaged houses: 300

