Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra (19 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Bengkulu
DESCRIPTION
Flood in the City. Bangalore, Prov. Bengkulu
Chronology :
• Heavy rainfall in Bengkulu City and its surroundings from Monday, October 18, 2021, resulted in the Bengkulu River overflowing and submerging residents' houses.
• Floods were reported to have occurred on Tuesday, 19 October 2021, at Pkl. 07.00 WIB
Location :
Kota Bengkulu
• Kec. Muara Bangka Hulu
- Kel. Bentiring
- Kel. Rawa Makmur
- Kel. Pematang Gubernur
• Kec. Ratu Agung
- Kel. Sawah Lebar Baru
- Kel Sawah Lebar
• Kec. Sungai Serut
- Kel. Tanjung Agung
- Kel. Tanjung Jaya
- Kel. Semarang
- Kel. Surabaya
- Kel. Kampung klawi
- Kel. Sukamerindu
- Kel. Pasar Bengkulu
Fatalities :
• 1,499 affected HHs (in data collection)
• ± 500 households displaced (in data collection)
Material Losses:
• 1,499 housing units affected (in data collection)
• Flood depth ±150 Cm
Effort :
• Bengkulu City BPBD conducted a rapid assessment and set up refugee tents
• Bengkulu City BPBD distributes food logistics assistance
• Bengkulu City BPBD evacuates residents trapped by the flood
Latest Condition:
• Currently the condition of the puddle is still 100 cm
• Currently, residents are still taking refuge in the tents of the emergency post and relatives
Source :
• Bengkulu City BPBD Pusdalops
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)