Indonesia, Flooding in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra (19 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bengkulu

DESCRIPTION

Flood in the City. Bangalore, Prov. Bengkulu

Chronology :

• Heavy rainfall in Bengkulu City and its surroundings from Monday, October 18, 2021, resulted in the Bengkulu River overflowing and submerging residents' houses.

• Floods were reported to have occurred on Tuesday, 19 October 2021, at Pkl. 07.00 WIB

Location :

Kota Bengkulu

• Kec. Muara Bangka Hulu

- Kel. Bentiring

- Kel. Rawa Makmur

- Kel. Pematang Gubernur

• Kec. Ratu Agung

- Kel. Sawah Lebar Baru

- Kel Sawah Lebar

• Kec. Sungai Serut

- Kel. Tanjung Agung

- Kel. Tanjung Jaya

- Kel. Semarang

- Kel. Surabaya

- Kel. Kampung klawi

- Kel. Sukamerindu

- Kel. Pasar Bengkulu

Fatalities :

• 1,499 affected HHs (in data collection)

• ± 500 households displaced (in data collection)

Material Losses:

• 1,499 housing units affected (in data collection)

• Flood depth ±150 Cm

Effort :

• Bengkulu City BPBD conducted a rapid assessment and set up refugee tents

• Bengkulu City BPBD distributes food logistics assistance

• Bengkulu City BPBD evacuates residents trapped by the flood

Latest Condition:

• Currently the condition of the puddle is still 100 cm

• Currently, residents are still taking refuge in the tents of the emergency post and relatives

Source :

• Bengkulu City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)