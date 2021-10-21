Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra (19 Oct 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

AFFECTED AREA/S

Bengkulu

DESCRIPTION

Flood in the City. Bangalore, Prov. Bengkulu

Chronology :
• Heavy rainfall in Bengkulu City and its surroundings from Monday, October 18, 2021, resulted in the Bengkulu River overflowing and submerging residents' houses.
• Floods were reported to have occurred on Tuesday, 19 October 2021, at Pkl. 07.00 WIB

Location :
Kota Bengkulu
• Kec. Muara Bangka Hulu
- Kel. Bentiring
- Kel. Rawa Makmur
- Kel. Pematang Gubernur
• Kec. Ratu Agung
- Kel. Sawah Lebar Baru
- Kel Sawah Lebar
• Kec. Sungai Serut
- Kel. Tanjung Agung
- Kel. Tanjung Jaya
- Kel. Semarang
- Kel. Surabaya
- Kel. Kampung klawi
- Kel. Sukamerindu
- Kel. Pasar Bengkulu

Fatalities :
• 1,499 affected HHs (in data collection)
• ± 500 households displaced (in data collection)

Material Losses:
• 1,499 housing units affected (in data collection)
• Flood depth ±150 Cm

Effort :
• Bengkulu City BPBD conducted a rapid assessment and set up refugee tents
• Bengkulu City BPBD distributes food logistics assistance
• Bengkulu City BPBD evacuates residents trapped by the flood

Latest Condition:
• Currently the condition of the puddle is still 100 cm
• Currently, residents are still taking refuge in the tents of the emergency post and relatives

Source :
• Bengkulu City BPBD Pusdalops

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Related Content