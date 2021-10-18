Indonesia, Flooding in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra (17 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ogan Komering Ulu

DESCRIPTION

Flash Flood in Kab. Ogan Komering Ulu, Prov. South Sumatra

Update : Monday, October 18, 2021, Pkl. 03.00 WIB

Chronology :

• Due to high-intensity rain in the upstream area of ​​the river, causing the overflow of the Ogan River on Sunday, October 17, 2021 Pkl. 20.00 WIB

Location :

• Kec. Muara Jaya

• Desa Lubuk Tupak

• Desa Muara Saeh

• Desa Lontar

• Kec. Semidangaji

• Kec. Pengandonan

Impacts:

• ± 110 people displaced

• ± 520 people affected

Material Losses:

• ± 140 houses

• 2 bridges

• 2 village hall

• 1 mosque

• 1 school

• Flood depth 50 - 150 cm

Effort :

• BPBD OKU coordinates with related agencies.

• BPBD OKU together with related agencies Reduce personnel and equipment to the location of flood events to evacuate residents

• Carry out a Rapid Assessment to be reported to PLH. OKU Regent, South Sumatra Provincial BPBD and BNPB.

Latest Condition:

Monday, October 18, 2021 Pkl. 03.00 WIB :

• The current condition of the water discharge is gradually receding but the weather conditions are still raining with moderate intensity.

Source :

• Kab. BPBD Ogan Komering Ulu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

