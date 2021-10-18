Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra (17 Oct 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ogan Komering Ulu

DESCRIPTION

Flash Flood in Kab. Ogan Komering Ulu, Prov. South Sumatra
Update : Monday, October 18, 2021, Pkl. 03.00 WIB

Chronology :
• Due to high-intensity rain in the upstream area of ​​the river, causing the overflow of the Ogan River on Sunday, October 17, 2021 Pkl. 20.00 WIB

Location :
• Kec. Muara Jaya
• Desa Lubuk Tupak
• Desa Muara Saeh
• Desa Lontar
• Kec. Semidangaji
• Kec. Pengandonan

Impacts:
• ± 110 people displaced
• ± 520 people affected

Material Losses:
• ± 140 houses
• 2 bridges
• 2 village hall
• 1 mosque
• 1 school
• Flood depth 50 - 150 cm

Effort :
• BPBD OKU coordinates with related agencies.
• BPBD OKU together with related agencies Reduce personnel and equipment to the location of flood events to evacuate residents
• Carry out a Rapid Assessment to be reported to PLH. OKU Regent, South Sumatra Provincial BPBD and BNPB.

Latest Condition:
Monday, October 18, 2021 Pkl. 03.00 WIB :
• The current condition of the water discharge is gradually receding but the weather conditions are still raining with moderate intensity.

Source :
• Kab. BPBD Ogan Komering Ulu

Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

