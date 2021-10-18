Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra (17 Oct 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Ogan Komering Ulu
DESCRIPTION
Flash Flood in Kab. Ogan Komering Ulu, Prov. South Sumatra
Update : Monday, October 18, 2021, Pkl. 03.00 WIB
Chronology :
• Due to high-intensity rain in the upstream area of the river, causing the overflow of the Ogan River on Sunday, October 17, 2021 Pkl. 20.00 WIB
Location :
• Kec. Muara Jaya
• Desa Lubuk Tupak
• Desa Muara Saeh
• Desa Lontar
• Kec. Semidangaji
• Kec. Pengandonan
Impacts:
• ± 110 people displaced
• ± 520 people affected
Material Losses:
• ± 140 houses
• 2 bridges
• 2 village hall
• 1 mosque
• 1 school
• Flood depth 50 - 150 cm
Effort :
• BPBD OKU coordinates with related agencies.
• BPBD OKU together with related agencies Reduce personnel and equipment to the location of flood events to evacuate residents
• Carry out a Rapid Assessment to be reported to PLH. OKU Regent, South Sumatra Provincial BPBD and BNPB.
Latest Condition:
Monday, October 18, 2021 Pkl. 03.00 WIB :
• The current condition of the water discharge is gradually receding but the weather conditions are still raining with moderate intensity.
Source :
• Kab. BPBD Ogan Komering Ulu
