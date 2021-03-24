Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra (10:00 Mar 23 2021)
Description
Chronology: Due to high-intensity rain that occurred on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Pkl. 10:00 WIB
Location:
- Kec. Baturaja Timur, Ds. Tanjung Kemala
- Kec. Lubuk Batang, Ds. Lubuk Batangg
Material loss:
50 housing units submerged. TMA 10-30 cm
Effort:
- BPBD Kab. OKU coordinates with related agencies to distribute personnel and equipment to the location to evacuate residents affected by flooding
- BPBD Kab. The OKU together with the Task Force conducted a quick assessment to be submitted to the OKU Regent
- BPBD Kab. OKU monitors the weather for 1 X 24 hours and continues early warnings from the community and related agencies sent by the BMKG
Source: BPBD Kab. OKU
Additional Data
Country: Indonesia
Affected Area / Region: Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra
Casualties
Affected Families: 50 Affected Persons: 250
Damages
Damaged houses: 50