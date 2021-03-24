Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra (10:00 Mar 23 2021)

Description

Chronology: Due to high-intensity rain that occurred on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Pkl. 10:00 WIB

Location:

  • Kec. Baturaja Timur, Ds. Tanjung Kemala
  • Kec. Lubuk Batang, Ds. Lubuk Batangg

Material loss:

50 housing units submerged. TMA 10-30 cm

Effort:

  • BPBD Kab. OKU coordinates with related agencies to distribute personnel and equipment to the location to evacuate residents affected by flooding
  • BPBD Kab. The OKU together with the Task Force conducted a quick assessment to be submitted to the OKU Regent
  • BPBD Kab. OKU monitors the weather for 1 X 24 hours and continues early warnings from the community and related agencies sent by the BMKG

Source: BPBD Kab. OKU

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Ogan Komering Ulu Regency, South Sumatra

Casualties

Affected Families: 50 Affected Persons: 250

Damages

Damaged houses: 50

