Sumatera Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Fri, 05 Aug 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000827-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Fri, 05 Aug 2022 01:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Ogan Ilir

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflowing of the river,

Location:

• Kec. Lubuk Keliat

- Ds. Betung I

- Ds. Betung II

- Ds. Ketiau

• Kec. Payaraman

- Ds. Rengas I

Efforts:

BPBD Ogan Ilir Regency conduct monitoring and data collection as well as coordinate with relevant agencies