Indonesia, Flooding in Nunukan Regency (North Kalimantan) (26 May 2022)

Kalimantan Timur, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 24 May 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000603-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Thu, 26 May 2022 12:45:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Nunukan
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. Nunukan, Prov. North Kalimantan
• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall that occurred on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Pkl. 16:00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. Sembakung
- Ds. Lubakan
- Ds. Atap
- Ds. Manuk Bungkul
- Ds. Tujung
- Ds. Tagul
• Kec. Sembakung Atulai
Impacts:
• 690 families/2,420 people affected
Further Info / Handling Efforts:
1. Emergency Management
• Coordination, evacuation & emergency response
2. Education
• Still in data collection
3. Health
• Still in data collection
4. Evacuation and Protection
• There isn't any
5. Search and Rescue
• There isn't any
6. Logistics
• There isn't any
7. Infrastructure / Material Losses
• 631 housing units affected
• TDC ± 50 - 250 cm
8. Economy
• There isn't any
9. Early Recovery
• There isn't any
10. Public Communication
• Not distrubed
11. Security
• TNI/POLRI
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. Nunukan coordinates with BPBD Prov. North Kalimantan and the local District / Village in conducting data collection, evacuation & emergency handling
Latest Condition : Thursday, May 26, 2022, Pkl. 03:40 WIB
• Water is still flooding people's houses
• District Government. Nunukan will determine the Emergency Response Status for Flood Disasters in Kab. Nunukan for 7 days tmt 25 to 31 May 2022 (letter is in process)
Source :
• BPBD Kab. Nunukan & BPBD Prov. North Kalimantan
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
