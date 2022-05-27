Indonesia, Flooding in Nunukan Regency (North Kalimantan) (26 May 2022)

Kalimantan Timur, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 24 May 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000603-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 26 May 2022 12:45:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Nunukan

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. Nunukan, Prov. North Kalimantan

• Chronology : Triggered by a fairly high intensity of rainfall that occurred on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Pkl. 16:00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. Sembakung

- Ds. Lubakan

- Ds. Atap

- Ds. Manuk Bungkul

- Ds. Tujung

- Ds. Tagul

• Kec. Sembakung Atulai

Impacts:

• 690 families/2,420 people affected

Further Info / Handling Efforts:

1. Emergency Management

• Coordination, evacuation & emergency response

2. Education

• Still in data collection

3. Health

• Still in data collection

4. Evacuation and Protection

• There isn't any

5. Search and Rescue

• There isn't any

6. Logistics

• There isn't any

7. Infrastructure / Material Losses

• 631 housing units affected

• TDC ± 50 - 250 cm

8. Economy

• There isn't any

9. Early Recovery

• There isn't any

10. Public Communication

• Not distrubed

11. Security

• TNI/POLRI

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. Nunukan coordinates with BPBD Prov. North Kalimantan and the local District / Village in conducting data collection, evacuation & emergency handling

Latest Condition : Thursday, May 26, 2022, Pkl. 03:40 WIB

• Water is still flooding people's houses

• District Government. Nunukan will determine the Emergency Response Status for Flood Disasters in Kab. Nunukan for 7 days tmt 25 to 31 May 2022 (letter is in process)

Source :

• BPBD Kab. Nunukan & BPBD Prov. North Kalimantan

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

