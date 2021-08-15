Indonesia, Flooding in North Nias, North Sumatra (15 Aug 2021)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 15 Aug 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000611-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 15 Aug 2021 07:56:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Nias Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. North Nias, Prov. North Sumatra

Chronology :

- Due to heavy rainfall, the Muzoi River, Ehau River and Tumula River overflowed on Sunday, August 15, 2021 Pkl. 07.56 WIB

Location :

Kab. Nias Utara

- Kec. Lahewa Timur

- Kec. Alasa

- Kec. Lotu

- Kec. Sitolu Ori

Fatalities :

- ± 500 affected households (data collection)

Material Losses:

- ± 500 units of affected houses (data collection)

- Flood depth ± 200 cm

Effort :

- BPBD Kab. North Nias conducts rapid assessment and evacuation of affected residents

Source :

BPBD Kab. North Nias

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops

Human

Dead: null

Missing: null

Injured: null

Affected Persons: 2500

Affected Family: 500

Internally Displaced People: null

Refugees: null

Evacuation Centre (in country): null

Evacuation Centre (out of country): null

Houses

Affected Houses: 500

Damage Partial: null

Totally Damage: null

Infrastructures

Bridges: null

Number of Roads: null

Road Distance (Km): null

Public Facilities

Schools: null

Health: null

Governmnent Offices: null

Settlements: null

Worship Places: null

Other: null

Damage General

null

Cost

Local Currency: US dollar (US $)

Cost of Damages: null

Cost of Damages (USD): null

Cost of Assistance: null

Cost of Assistance (USD): null

Agricultural

Rice Field (Ha): null

Other Crops (Ha): null

Fishpond (Ha): null

Livestock: null