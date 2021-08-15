Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in North Nias, North Sumatra (15 Aug 2021)
Sumatera Utara, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 15 Aug 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000611-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Sun, 15 Aug 2021 07:56:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Nias Utara
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. North Nias, Prov. North Sumatra
Chronology :
- Due to heavy rainfall, the Muzoi River, Ehau River and Tumula River overflowed on Sunday, August 15, 2021 Pkl. 07.56 WIB
Location :
Kab. Nias Utara
- Kec. Lahewa Timur
- Kec. Alasa
- Kec. Lotu
- Kec. Sitolu Ori
Fatalities :
- ± 500 affected households (data collection)
Material Losses:
- ± 500 units of affected houses (data collection)
- Flood depth ± 200 cm
Effort :
- BPBD Kab. North Nias conducts rapid assessment and evacuation of affected residents
Source :
BPBD Kab. North Nias
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Human
Dead: null
Missing: null
Injured: null
Affected Persons: 2500
Affected Family: 500
Internally Displaced People: null
Refugees: null
Evacuation Centre (in country): null
Evacuation Centre (out of country): null
Houses
Affected Houses: 500
Damage Partial: null
Totally Damage: null
Infrastructures
Bridges: null
Number of Roads: null
Road Distance (Km): null
Public Facilities
Schools: null
Health: null
Governmnent Offices: null
Settlements: null
Worship Places: null
Other: null
Damage General
null
Cost
Local Currency: US dollar (US $)
Cost of Damages: null
Cost of Damages (USD): null
Cost of Assistance: null
Cost of Assistance (USD): null
Agricultural
Rice Field (Ha): null
Other Crops (Ha): null
Fishpond (Ha): null
Livestock: null