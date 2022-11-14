Indonesia, Flooding in North Nias (North Sumatra) (13 Nov 2022)

Sumatera Utara, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 13 Nov 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-001315-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Sun, 13 Nov 2022 10:32:33

AFFECTED AREA/S

Nias Utara

DESCRIPTION

Chronology : Triggered by rain gradually (several days) with high to light intensity, causing flooding on Sunday, November 13, 2022, Pkl. 06:00 WIB

Location : Kec . Sitolu Ori, Kec. Lotu, district. East Lahewa, Kec. Tugala Oyo, Kec. Alas

Affected: 45 families

Material losses: 45 houses

Efforts: BPBD Kab. North Nias is coordinating with the subdistrict/v illage, TNI/PolRI to collect data and handle the crossing of people trapped in the floods