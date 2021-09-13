Indonesia, Flooding in North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (9 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Luwu Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. North Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi

Chronology :

• Due to high intensity rain and sedimentation in the estuary of the Rongkong river after the banjir bandang, the circulation system of river currents is slow and the tidal pattern of sea water is blocked by sediment causing two hamlets to be inundated in Waelawi Village. lamiko-lamiko on Thursday, 09 September 2021, Pkl. 23.00 WITA

Location :

Kec. Malangke

Ds. Waelawi

Impacts :

• 265 families / 982 people affected

Material Losses:

• 200 housing units

• 100 Ha other crops area

• 20 Ha of affected rice fields

• 583 Ha of affected ponds

• 5 store

• 1 village office

• 1 posyandu

• 2 educational facilities

• 1 mosque

• 2 boats

Effort :

•The North Luwu BPBD has carried out an assessment at the location of the flood incident with the Malangke west police chief and the Waelawi village officials.

• District BPBD Pusdalops officers. North Luwu reported the incident through Pusdalops BPBD Prov. South Sulawesi

Latest Condition:

• The current condition of the water has not receded and is still hitting residential areas

Source :

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. North Luwu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

