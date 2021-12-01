Indonesia, Flooding in North Luwu Regency (South Sulawesi) (30 Nov 2021)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Sun, 28 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001031-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Sun, 28 Nov 2021 02:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Luwu Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. North Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi

Dear. Mr. Ka. BNPB

cc. Dear.

- Steering Element

- Ess I BNPB

- Expert Ka. BNPB

- Ess II BNPB

- K/L Disaster Management

- Humanitarian Institutions and PB Volunteers in the field

Early Warning / Adverse Hazards:

• Valid on 27 November 2021 at 07.00 WIB to 28 November 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for heavy rains for the impact of Floods/Bands to occur in the Prov. South Sulawesi with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)

• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain which resulted in an increase in the Rongkong River's water discharge and overflowed into residential areas with a TMA of 20 - 100 Cm on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 02.00 WITA.

Preparedness:

• BPBD Prov. South Sulawesi forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.

Location :

• District. Baebunta

- Ds. Tarobok

• District. South Baebunta

- Ds. Lembang

Impacts:

• 1,046 people affected

Damages:

• 317 housing units affected

• 5 units of places of worship affected

• 2 units of affected educational facilities

• 1 unit of affected village office

• 1 unit of posyandu affected

• ± 500 Ha of affected agricultural land

• Access road is flooded as high as 20-30 Cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. North Luwu has conducted an assessment and coordinated with the government

Latest Condition:

Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Pkl. 06.00 WIB :

• The weather is cloudy this afternoon

• The flood gradually recedes

Source :

• BPBD Kab. North Luwu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops