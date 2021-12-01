Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in North Luwu Regency (South Sulawesi) (30 Nov 2021)
Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Sun, 28 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-001031-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Sun, 28 Nov 2021 02:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Luwu Utara
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. North Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi
Dear. Mr. Ka. BNPB
cc. Dear.
- Steering Element
- Ess I BNPB
- Expert Ka. BNPB
- Ess II BNPB
- K/L Disaster Management
- Humanitarian Institutions and PB Volunteers in the field
Early Warning / Adverse Hazards:
• Valid on 27 November 2021 at 07.00 WIB to 28 November 2021 at 07.00 WIB, which has the potential for heavy rains for the impact of Floods/Bands to occur in the Prov. South Sulawesi with Alert status (signature.bmkg.go.id)
• Chronology : Triggered by high intensity rain which resulted in an increase in the Rongkong River's water discharge and overflowed into residential areas with a TMA of 20 - 100 Cm on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 02.00 WITA.
Preparedness:
• BPBD Prov. South Sulawesi forwards the early warning information on the potential for rain to the Regency/City BPBD to be forwarded to relevant parties in the Regency/City and the community to be alert to the threat of hydrometeorological disasters.
Location :
• District. Baebunta
- Ds. Tarobok
• District. South Baebunta
- Ds. Lembang
Impacts:
• 1,046 people affected
Damages:
• 317 housing units affected
• 5 units of places of worship affected
• 2 units of affected educational facilities
• 1 unit of affected village office
• 1 unit of posyandu affected
• ± 500 Ha of affected agricultural land
• Access road is flooded as high as 20-30 Cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. North Luwu has conducted an assessment and coordinated with the government
Latest Condition:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Pkl. 06.00 WIB :
• The weather is cloudy this afternoon
• The flood gradually recedes
Source :
• BPBD Kab. North Luwu
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)
Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb
Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops