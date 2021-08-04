Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (3 Aug 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Luwu Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. North Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi

Chronology:

  • Rain with high intensity and shallow sedimentation of the Masamba river with poor drainage on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, Pkl. 20.00 WITA

Location:

  • Kec. Masamba
  • Kel. Bone
  • Kel. Bone Tua
  • Ds. Laba

Casualties:

  • ±150 households affected

Material Losses:

  • ±100 houses submerged
  • Flood depth 50 - 60 cm

Effort:

  • TRC BPBD Kab. North Luwu coordinates with the TNI/POLRI and the District Government to monitor and collect data
  • Give an appeal to the community to stay alert and anticipate if it rains to carry out independent evacuation to a safer place

Up-to-date Condition:

  • The flood gradually recedes

Source:

  • BPBD Kab. North Luwu

Informed By:

