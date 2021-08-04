Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (3 Aug 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Luwu Utara
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. North Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi
Chronology:
- Rain with high intensity and shallow sedimentation of the Masamba river with poor drainage on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, Pkl. 20.00 WITA
Location:
- Kec. Masamba
- Kel. Bone
- Kel. Bone Tua
- Ds. Laba
Casualties:
- ±150 households affected
Material Losses:
- ±100 houses submerged
- Flood depth 50 - 60 cm
Effort:
- TRC BPBD Kab. North Luwu coordinates with the TNI/POLRI and the District Government to monitor and collect data
- Give an appeal to the community to stay alert and anticipate if it rains to carry out independent evacuation to a safer place
Up-to-date Condition:
- The flood gradually recedes
Source:
- BPBD Kab. North Luwu
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free) Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops