Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (20 Sep 2021)
AFFECTED AREA/S
Luwu Utara
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. North Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi
Chronology :
• Rainfall that occurred for 2 consecutive days caused an increase in the water discharge in the Rongkong, Masamba and Lampuawa rivers on Monday, September 20, 2021, Pkl. 21.00 WITA
Location :
• Kec. South Baebunta
• Kec. Malangke
• Kec. South Sukamaju
Impacts:
• 636 HH / 2,095 Affected Persons
Material Losses:
• 303 housing units
• 285 Ha Agricultural
• 583 Ha of Ponds
• 3 village office
• 3 Pustu/Posyandu affected
• 4 educational facilities
• 5 worship places
• Flood depth 30 - 100 cm
Effort :
• BPBD Kab. North Luwu coordinates with village officials to collect data
• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. North Luwu reports the situation of the incident
Urgent needs :
• Logistics/Food and Mineral water
• Elevation of the embankment
• Normalization of sewers
Latest Condition:
Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Pkl. 17.30 WIB
• Cloudy Weather
• Floods still inundate the affected areas
Source :
• BPBD Kab. North Luwu
Informed By:
BNPB PUSDALOPS
