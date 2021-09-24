Indonesia, Flooding in North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (20 Sep 2021)

AFFECTED AREA/S

Luwu Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. North Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi

Chronology :

• Rainfall that occurred for 2 consecutive days caused an increase in the water discharge in the Rongkong, Masamba and Lampuawa rivers on Monday, September 20, 2021, Pkl. 21.00 WITA

Location :

• Kec. South Baebunta

• Kec. Malangke

• Kec. South Sukamaju

Impacts:

• 636 HH / 2,095 Affected Persons

Material Losses:

• 303 housing units

• 285 Ha Agricultural

• 583 Ha of Ponds

• 3 village office

• 3 Pustu/Posyandu affected

• 4 educational facilities

• 5 worship places

• Flood depth 30 - 100 cm

Effort :

• BPBD Kab. North Luwu coordinates with village officials to collect data

• Pusdalops BPBD Kab. North Luwu reports the situation of the incident

Urgent needs :

• Logistics/Food and Mineral water

• Elevation of the embankment

• Normalization of sewers

Latest Condition:

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Pkl. 17.30 WIB

• Cloudy Weather

• Floods still inundate the affected areas

Source :

• BPBD Kab. North Luwu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops