Indonesia

Indonesia, Flooding in North Luwu Regency (South Sulawesi) (17 Feb 2022)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Thu, 17 Feb 2022

AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000208-IDN | GLIDE Number :

Impact Update Date : Thu, 17 Feb 2022 03:00:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Luwu Utara

DESCRIPTION

Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflowing of Rongkong River

Location: Kec. Malengke, Ds. Pombakka

Efforts:

  • BPBD Luwu Regency conduct assessments and coordinate with village authorities

  • BPBD Luwu Regency conduct monitoring

Urgent needs:

  • Embankments recovery

  • Logistical supports

