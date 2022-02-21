Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in North Luwu Regency (South Sulawesi) (17 Feb 2022)
Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Thu, 17 Feb 2022
AHADID : AHA-FL-2022-000208-IDN | GLIDE Number :
Impact Update Date : Thu, 17 Feb 2022 03:00:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Luwu Utara
DESCRIPTION
Cause: Heavy rainfall and overflowing of Rongkong River
Location: Kec. Malengke, Ds. Pombakka
Efforts:
BPBD Luwu Regency conduct assessments and coordinate with village authorities
BPBD Luwu Regency conduct monitoring
Urgent needs:
Embankments recovery
Logistical supports