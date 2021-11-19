Indonesia, Flooding in North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (16 Nov 2021)

Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia

Event Date : Tue, 16 Nov 2021

AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000977-IDN | GLIDE Number:

Impact Update Date : Tue, 16 Nov 2021 09:30:00

AFFECTED AREA/S

Luwu Utara

DESCRIPTION

Floods in Kab. North Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi

Update : Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 16.55 WIB

Chronology :

high intensity rain since the last two days and the overflowing of the Rongkong River and Makawa River, causing the flooding of 5 Hamlets on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Pkl. 09.30 WITA

Location :

• Kec. South Baebunta

- Ds. Lawewe

Impacts:

• 331 HH / 1,180 Affected Persons

Damages:

• 331 houses

• 2 educational facilities

• 1 health facilities

• 5 worship places

• 507 ha agricultural area

• Flood depth 50 - 60 Cm

Effort :

• North Luwu BPBD Has carried out an assessment and coordinated with village officials

• District BPBD Pusdalops officers. North Luwu reported the incident through Pusdalops BPBD Prov. South Sulawesi

Urgent needs :

• Embankment construction

• Heavy equipment for repairing broken embankments and river normalization to the estuary

Source :

• BPBD Kab. North Luwu

Informed By:

BNPB PUSDALOPS

Complaint Number / Call Center : 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram : pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter : @Bnpbpusdalops