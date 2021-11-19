Indonesia
Indonesia, Flooding in North Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi (16 Nov 2021)
Sulawesi Selatan, Indonesia
Event Date : Tue, 16 Nov 2021
AHADID : AHA-FL-2021-000977-IDN | GLIDE Number:
Impact Update Date : Tue, 16 Nov 2021 09:30:00
AFFECTED AREA/S
Luwu Utara
DESCRIPTION
Floods in Kab. North Luwu, Prov. South Sulawesi
Update : Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 16.55 WIB
Chronology :
high intensity rain since the last two days and the overflowing of the Rongkong River and Makawa River, causing the flooding of 5 Hamlets on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Pkl. 09.30 WITA
Location :
• Kec. South Baebunta
- Ds. Lawewe
Impacts:
• 331 HH / 1,180 Affected Persons
Damages:
• 331 houses
• 2 educational facilities
• 1 health facilities
• 5 worship places
• 507 ha agricultural area
• Flood depth 50 - 60 Cm
Effort :
• North Luwu BPBD Has carried out an assessment and coordinated with village officials
• District BPBD Pusdalops officers. North Luwu reported the incident through Pusdalops BPBD Prov. South Sulawesi
Urgent needs :
• Embankment construction
• Heavy equipment for repairing broken embankments and river normalization to the estuary
Source :
• BPBD Kab. North Luwu
